Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $670,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 172,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

BBAR opened at $3.29 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.