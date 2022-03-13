Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at $11,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 515.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 241,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 330.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 105.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 724.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

