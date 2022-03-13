Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,897,085 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,897,085 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.19%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -113.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.