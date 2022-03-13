Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

UBER opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

