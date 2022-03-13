Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns for Ubiquiti. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The company operates in an extremely price-competitive environment, which includes big telecom service providers. Larger customer bases alongwith significantly greater resources of competitors add to its woes. As a result, Ubiquiti needs to maintain competitive selling prices while enhancing its product offerings. Its offerings are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws in the United States and elsewhere, and failure to comply with these laws can adversely impact its reputation and financials. However, it benefits from healthy order trends, with an increase in direct sales through its web stores and growth in sales to distributors.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UI. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $249.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.12 and its 200-day moving average is $293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $225.14 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $18,393,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

