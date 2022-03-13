Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 347.5% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 347.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($49.67) to €43.50 ($47.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

