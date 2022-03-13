UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,481 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury General by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

