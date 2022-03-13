UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.80 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

