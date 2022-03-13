UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,478,000 after purchasing an additional 870,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

