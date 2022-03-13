UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,631 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

