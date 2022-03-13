UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE CHH opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

