UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,537 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after buying an additional 227,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 601,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

