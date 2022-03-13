UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

