UBS Group AG Raises Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 136.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energizer by 142.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 371,811 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Energizer by 597.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 224,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.