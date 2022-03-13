UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €191.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €191.00 ($207.61) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €184.82 ($200.89).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €168.18 and its 200 day moving average is €161.90. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

