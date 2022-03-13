UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €135.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($136.96) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.37 ($130.83).

FRA SY1 opened at €97.32 ($105.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €109.84 and a 200-day moving average of €117.70. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($79.87).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

