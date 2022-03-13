UBS Group Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

