Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.51. 1,520,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,887. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

