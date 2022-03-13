Umbrella Network Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $666,301.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00232606 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000220 BTC.

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

