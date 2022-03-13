Unido EP (UDO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $81,766.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.30 or 0.06551367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.60 or 0.99889804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

