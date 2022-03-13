UniMex Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,842.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $33,842.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06583117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,837.89 or 0.99765078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041659 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,568,661 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

