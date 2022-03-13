United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

