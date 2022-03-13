United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.60 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.83.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
