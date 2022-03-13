Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.