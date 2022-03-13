Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Universal Display reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $3,477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Universal Display by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

