Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,114,000 after acquiring an additional 722,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

