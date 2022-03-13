US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by CL King

Equities research analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.