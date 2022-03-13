USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Holdings Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USAK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

