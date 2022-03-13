USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $8,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $1,234,059. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

