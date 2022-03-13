VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 614,570 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 716,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter.

MORT stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

