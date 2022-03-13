Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

