Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

