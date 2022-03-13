Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Reduced by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

