Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

