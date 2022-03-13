Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 16.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

