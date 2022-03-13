Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

