Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 35.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $125,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

