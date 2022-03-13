Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

