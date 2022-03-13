Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.89. 66,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 50,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.