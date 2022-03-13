VAULT Price Hits $0.99 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 48% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $540,278.17 and $853.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VAULT has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.88 or 0.06541624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.35 or 0.99913661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 543,869 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

