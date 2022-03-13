Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells $10,186.70 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $10,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,084 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $12,397.68.

VLDR stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

