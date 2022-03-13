Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $2,090,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 938,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

VCYT stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

