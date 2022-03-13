Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $10,023,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 479,289 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,941,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 240,962 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 154,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

