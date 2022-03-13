Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 146,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
VS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.
Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.
