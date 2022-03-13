Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $33.10 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 5.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $33,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DASH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,474 shares of company stock worth $60,683,491. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

