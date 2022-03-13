Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Vivendi alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Vivendi (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivendi (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.