VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.
VMW stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $110.60. 1,375,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
