VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMW stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $110.60. 1,375,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

