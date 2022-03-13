Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $$5.84 on Tuesday. 166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.61.
Voestalpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.
