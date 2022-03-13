Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. UBS Group cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.57.
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
