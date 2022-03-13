W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.70 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

